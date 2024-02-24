Abstract

Micro-hexapods, well-suited for navigating tight or uneven spaces and suitable for mass production, hold promise for exploration by robot groups, particularly in disaster scenarios. However, research on simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) for micro-hexapods has been lacking. Previous studies have not adequately addressed the development of SLAM systems considering changes in the body axis, and there is a lack of comparative evaluation with other movement mechanisms. This study aims to assess the influence of walking on SLAM capabilities in hexapod robots. Experiments were conducted using the same SLAM system and LiDAR on both a hexapod robot and crawler robot. The study compares map accuracy and LiDAR point cloud data through pattern matching. The experimental results reveal significant fluctuations in LiDAR point cloud data in hexapod robots due to changes in the body axis, leading to a decrease in map accuracy. In the future, the development of SLAM systems considering body axis changes is expected to be crucial for multi-legged robots like micro-hexapods. Therefore, we propose the implementation of a system that incorporates body axis changes during locomotion using inertial measurement units and similar sensors.

Language: en