SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liang T, Liu R, Yang L, Lin Y, Shi CJR, Xu H. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(2).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/s24020648

PMID

38276339

PMCID

PMC10820484

Abstract

Automatic fall detection plays a significant role in monitoring the health of senior citizens. In particular, millimeter-wave radar sensors are relevant for human pose recognition in an indoor environment due to their advantages of privacy protection, low hardware cost, and wide range of working conditions. However, low-quality point clouds from 4D radar diminish the reliability of fall detection. To improve the detection accuracy, conventional methods utilize more costly hardware. In this study, we propose a model that can provide high-quality three-dimensional point cloud images of the human body at a low cost. To improve the accuracy and effectiveness of fall detection, a system that extracts distribution features through small radar antenna arrays is developed. The proposed system achieved 99.1% and 98.9% accuracy on test datasets pertaining to new subjects and new environments, respectively.


Language: en

Keywords

machine learning; fall detection; radar

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print