|
Citation
|
Hajek Gross C, Oehlke SM, Prillinger K, Goreis A, Plener PL, Kothgassner OD. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38279664
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Mentalization-based therapy (MBT) and its adapted version for adolescents (MBT-A) are repeatedly highlighted as promising treatments for reducing self-harm, particularly in borderline personality disorder (BPD). Despite the availability of publications providing evidence of their efficacy in reducing self-harm, recent meta-analyses have yielded mixed results. To inform best-practice clinical decision-making, we conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis. We aimed to disentangle findings for both adolescents and adults on the efficacy of MBT(-A) in reducing self-harm (primary outcome) and symptoms of BPD and depression (secondary outcomes).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; self-harm; borderline personality disorder; self-injury; MBT