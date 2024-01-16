Abstract

Malayan krait (Bungarus candidus) envenoming is a cause of significant morbidity and mortality in many Southeast Asian countries. If intubation and specific antivenom administration are delayed, the most significant life-threatening outcome may be the inhibition of neuromuscular transmission and subsequent respiratory failure. It is recommended that krait-envenomed victims without indications of neurotoxicity, e.g., skeletal muscle weakness or ptosis, immediately receive 10 vials of antivenom. However, the administration of excess antivenom may lead to hypersensitivity or serum sickness. Therefore, monitoring venom concentrations in patients could be used as an indicator for snake antivenom treatment. In this study, we aimed to develop a screen-printed gold electrode (SPGE) biosensor to detect B. candidus venom in experimentally envenomed rats. The gold electrodes were coated with monovalent Malayan krait IgG antivenom and used as venom detection biosensors. Electrochemical impedance spectrometry (EIS) and square wave voltammetry (SWV) measurements were performed to detect the electrical characterization between B. candidus venom and monovalent IgG antivenom in the biosensor. The EIS measurements showed increases in charge transfer resistance (R(ct)) following IgG immobilization and incubation with B. candidus venom solution (0.1-0.4 mg/mL); thus, the antibody was immobilized on the electrode surface and venom was successfully detected. The lowest current signal was detected by SWV measurement in rat plasma collected 30 min following B. candidus experimental envenoming, indicating the highest level of venom concentration in blood circulation (4.3 ± 0.7 µg/mL). The present study demonstrates the ability of the SPGE biosensor to detect B. candidus venom in plasma from experimentally envenomed rats. The technology obtained in this work may be developed as a detection tool for use along with the standard treatment of Malayan krait envenoming.

