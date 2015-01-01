Abstract

BACKGROUND: Readymade garment workers globally experience distinctive vulnerabilities at the workplace. The situation is worse in many developing countries. However, there is a lack of scientific evidence about the health and safety of garment workers in the workplace.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to examine the patterns of illness and injury of garment workers, factory level health safety policies and programs, and views and perception of management staff at factories in Bangladesh.



METHODS: This mixed-method study was conducted among garment workers and management level staff between January 2018 and April 2019. We extracted 4000 health records of the workers who attended primary health care centers of the factories and conducted 11 key informant interviews using qualitative method from different management-level staff.



RESULTS: Half of the workers (51.0%) were working in the sewing section following 12.8% in quality control and 12.3% in the laundry section. A review of the medical records showed that peptic ulcer diseases (PUDs) (19.2%), fever (11.7%), loose motion (10.3%), and headache (9.4%). Needle injury was uncommon for taking medical care. Occupational safety and health management, safe drinking water, access to maternity leave and other facilities were better in large and medium factories compared with those in small factories.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the readymade garments sector is one of the largest sources of foreign currency revenue earnings in Bangladesh, occupational health and safety issues of workers remain a big concern. Thus, support from the government needs more focus on the health and safety of workers.

