Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mosquera R, Pérez Vergara IG, Contreras-Pacheco OE. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-230112

PMID

38277324

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occupational accidents in the plumbing activity in the construction sector in developing countries have high rates of work absenteeism. The productivity of enterprises is heavily influenced by it.

OBJECTIVE: To propose a model based on the Plan, Do, Check, and Act cycle and data mining for the prevention of occupational accidents in the plumbing activity in the construction sector.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study was administered on a total of 200 male technical workers in plumbing. It considers biological, biomechanical, chemical, and, physical risk factors. Three data mining algorithms were compared: Logistic Regression, Naive Bayes, and Decision Trees, classifying the occurrences occupational accident. The model was validated considering 20% of the data collected, maintaining the same proportion between accidents and non-accidents. The model was applied to data collected from the last 17 years of occupational accidents in the plumbing activity in a Colombian construction company.

RESULTS: The results showed that, in 90.5% of the cases, the decision tree classifier (J48) correctly identified the possible cases of occupational accidents with the biological, chemical, and, biomechanical, risk factors training variables applied in the model.

CONCLUSION: The results of this study are promising in that the model is efficient in predicting the occurrence of an occupational accident in the plumbing activity in the construction sector. For the accidents identified and the associated causes, a plan of measures to mitigate the risk of occupational accidents is proposed.


Language: en

Keywords

Machine learning; risk assessment; accident reduction; construction industry; workplace safety

