Dhanusia S, Santhana Lakshmi S, Kumar A, Prabhu R, Srinivasan V, Suganthirababu P, Kumar P, Kumaresan A, Vishnuram S, Alagesan J, Vasanthi RK. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

10.3233/WOR-230161

38277326

BACKGROUND: Smartphones are a technical marvel that rapidly evolved to play an important role in our lives. One downside to smartphone use is that it significantly worsens posture. It is believed that using a smartphone while walking increases the risk of cognitive decline and the loss of dynamic balance needed to perform functional tasks.

OBJECTIVE: The objective of the study was to determine the impact of smartphone usage on dynamic postural control among South Indian college students.

METHODS: The study was carried out in a private college with 400 invited students through online social media platforms. The four-square step test and SAS-SV were used to determine the impact of smartphone usage on dynamic postural control. The students were informed about the study process. A total of 250 participants were included based on the inclusion criteria.

RESULTS: There was a high percentage of agreement on smartphone usage on dynamic postural control measured with SAS-SV, revealing statistical significance with a mean value of 41.532 and SD of 10.010886. The four-square step test with a mean value of 22.5 and SD of 1.8995878 also proved significant impact. A positive correlation was found between smartphone usage and dynamic postural control, which was analysed using Pearson's correlation coefficient of 0.90130.

CONCLUSION: A significant correlation was noted between mobile usage and dynamic balance. Smartphones can have a negative impact on dynamic balance by distracting users from their surroundings and increase the risk of falls.


Smartphones; cellphones; postural balance; technology addiction

