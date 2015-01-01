|
Citation
|
Olsen EM, Whiteley LB, Giorlando KK, Beausoleil N, Tolou-Shams M, Esposito-Smythers C, Brown LK. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2023; 21(4): 309-324.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38274153
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Court-involved youth (CIY) comprise a significant portion of the U.S. population and have a high prevalence of psychiatric illness and substance use. Youth delinquency has also been associated with family variables and parenting practices. However, it is not known which family factors are most relevant to behavioral outcomes in CIY mandated to outpatient mental health treatment. Self-report measures from 163 CIY (M = 15.19 years; 58.3% male) starting psychiatric care in two U.S. cities were utilized in a cross-sectional analysis to examine the association of parental monitoring and family functioning with the severity and variety of delinquent acts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
youth; Delinquency; substance use; psychiatric; parental monitoring