Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: This study aims to create a pediatric head injury database based on cranial CT examinations and explore their epidemiologic characteristics.



METHODS: Data related to cranial CT examinations of pediatric head injuries from March 2014 to March 2021 were collected at outpatient and emergency department of a pediatric medical center. The causes of injury, observable post-injury symptoms, and cranial injury findings were extracted with the assistance of natural language processing techniques.



RESULTS: Reviewing the data from records on 52,821 children with head injuries over a period of 7 years, the most common causes of pediatric head injury were falls (58.3%), traffic accidents (26.0%), smash/crush/strike (13.9%), violence (1.5%) and sports-related incidents (0.3%). Overall, most of those injured were boys which accounting for 62.2% of all cases. Skull fractures most commonly occur in the parietal bone (9.0%), followed by the occipital (5.2%), frontal (3.3%) and temporal bones (3.0%). Most intracranial hemorrhages occurred in epidural (5.8%), followed by subdural (5.1%), subarachnoid (0.9%), intraparenchymal (0.5%) and intraventricular (0.2%) hemorrhages. Spring and autumn showed more events than any other season.



CONCLUSIONS: To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest sample of epidemiological study of head injury in the Chinese pediatric population to date.

