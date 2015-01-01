|
Ding JL, Lv N, Wu YF, Chen IH, Yan WJ. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; 18(1): e17.
38282053
BACKGROUND: School bullying victimization (SBV) occurs more frequently in students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in general education than in special classes, and there is a cumulative risk effect on SBV exposure among young people with ASD reported by their parents and teachers. However, SBV is a personal experience, the predictive patterns of cumulative risk on SBV reported by themselves and its psychological mechanism remain unclear. This study aims to explore the relationship between cumulative risk and SBV based on self-report, and to test whether internalizing problems mediates this relationship among adolescents with ASD placed in regular classes.
Autism spectrum disorder; Cumulative risk; Internalizing problem; School bullying victimization