Abstract

This study investigated the effects of behavioral skills training (BST) in teaching earthquake preparedness skills to students with developmental disabilities within a small group arrangement. A multiple probe design across behaviors and replicated across participants evaluated the effectiveness of BST when teaching three high school students to prepare an earthquake emergency kit, do drop-cover-hold, and share location through a personal safety app. All students acquired, maintained, and generalized the target behaviors. Participating students and their teachers had positive opinions regarding the target behaviors, procedure, and outcomes. Limitations and implications for future research are discussed.

Language: en