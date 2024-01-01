Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide ideation and attempt are linked to adverse mental health outcomes, but few studies have examined their associations with quality of life (QoL). This study examined the impact of lifetime history of suicidal ideation and attempt on four QoL domains via perceived stress and problematic drinking.



METHODS: Participants were drawn from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Natural History Protocol (N = 1055), including those with no history of suicidality (78.6 %), suicidal ideation only (15.3 %), and a history of suicide attempt (6.2 %). Structural equation modeling (SEM) was utilized to test perceived stress and drinking as mediational pathways to multidimensional QoL.



RESULTS: Individuals with a history of suicide ideation and/or attempt reported higher perceived stress in the past month, more problematic drinking in the past year, and lower QoL domains in the past two weeks. SEM showed significant mediation effects through dimensions of perceived stress (helplessness, lack of self-efficacy) and alcohol problems. When these mediators were considered simultaneously, the mediation effects through alcohol problems were attenuated, while several direct effects of suicidality on physical, psychological, and social QoL were weakened but remained significant. LIMITATIONS: Cross-sectional data with retrospective report of suicidality history.



CONCLUSIONS: A lifetime history of suicidality was associated with lower multidimensional QoL. These associations were partially explained by stress and alcohol-related coping mechanisms such as feeling helpless or inadequate when encountering stressors and problematic drinking. Perceived stress and drinking to cope may be important intervention targets to improve QoL among those with a history of suicidality.

