|
Citation
|
Mocanu C, Woodall KL, Solbeck P. J. Forensic Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38282130
|
Abstract
|
The aim of this study was to investigate the incidence of benzodiazepines in opioid-positive death investigations, including trends in frequency and combination of drugs, as well as demographic data and blood concentrations, where available. Additionally, naloxone concentrations in polysubstance compared to opioid-only cases were analyzed. This was a retrospective study that consisted of all post-mortem toxicology cases in Ontario, Canada, from January 01, 2017, to December 31, 2021, with an opioid finding in any analyzed autopsy specimen. There were 11,033 death investigations identified. The overall rate of benzodiazepine co-involvement was 54.5%. Males accounted for the majority of cases (71%), and the most affected age group was 30- to 39-year-olds. The most frequently detected opioid was fentanyl and the most frequently detected benzodiazepine was etizolam, which was also the most frequently observed opioid/benzodiazepine combination.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
opioids; benzodiazepines; naloxone; blood concentration; death investigation; forensic toxicology; polydrug use; post-mortem toxicology