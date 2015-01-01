Abstract

OBJECTIVE: How youth think about injury risk can affect their decisions about whether to engage in behaviors that can lead to injury. Appraisals also influence the development of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), which occur in approximately 20% of children after a medically treated injury. The current study examined how the injury appraisals of youth are associated with the development of PTSS post-skateboarding injury, and if PTSS or perceived benefits of the sport are also associated with youths' intentions to return to the sport.



METHOD: One hundred three youth who had a medically treated skateboarding injury within the last year provided survey data on injury appraisals, PTSS, the benefits of skateboarding, and intentions to return to the sport.



RESULTS: A two-stage moderated statistical mediation path model was specified. In the first stage, there was a positive relationship between pain at injury and PTSS, which was attenuated by the moderator, perceived bad luck. PTSS fully mediated the association between perceived pain at the time of injury and intentions to return to skateboarding. In the second stage of the mediation model, the moderator perceived benefits of skateboarding, reversed the negative relationship between PTSS and intentions to return to skateboarding.



CONCLUSIONS: Skateboarders are a group at risk for injury that can lead to PTSS, and they also are likely to return to the sport despite PTSS. This research identifies factors that impact the decision to return to skateboarding after injury. Limitations of the study and implications for mental health support and injury prevention are provided.

