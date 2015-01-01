|
Seasons M, Morrongiello BA. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)
38281129
OBJECTIVE: How youth think about injury risk can affect their decisions about whether to engage in behaviors that can lead to injury. Appraisals also influence the development of post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), which occur in approximately 20% of children after a medically treated injury. The current study examined how the injury appraisals of youth are associated with the development of PTSS post-skateboarding injury, and if PTSS or perceived benefits of the sport are also associated with youths' intentions to return to the sport.
Language: en
adolescents; unintentional injury; appraisals; PTSS; skateboarding