Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) cluster within children. In addition to standardized ACE measures, there exist "ACE-related" measures that are either directly or indirectly related to the standardized ACE constructs. This study aimed to identify ACE-related latent classes of adolescents and describe past-month substance use in each class by sex and race/ethnicity.



METHODS: Data from the 2018 Indiana Youth Survey (N = 70,703), which is a repeated self-administered, cross-sectional survey, were used. Latent class analysis was conducted using ACE-related family (parent incarceration, insulting/yelling within family, inability to discuss personal problems) and school (hate being in school, feeling unsafe, inability to talk to teachers one-on-one) items. Dependent variable combined past 30-day use-frequency of 17 substances. Two-way analysis of variances examined ACE by sex and race/ethnicity interaction.



RESULTS: Four ACE-related classes emerged: "Family-Only" (11.2%), "School-Only" (16.5%), "Family-School" (8.0%), and "No-ACE" (64.3%). Substance use was highest in "Family-School" (mean = 0.67); lowest in "No-ACE" (mean = 0.21). Significant race/ethnicity (F = 27.06; p < .0001), ACE * sex interaction (F = 12.13; p < .0001) and ACE * race/ethnicity interaction (F = 4.57; p < .0001) effects emerged. Within each ACE-related class, substance use was lowest for Asians and highest for Hispanics.



CONCLUSIONS: Adverse childhood experience-related items cluster within children across school and family environments and clustering differs by race/ethnicity, but not by sex. Incorporating ACE-related items into school surveys enhances the ability to implement interventions that target relationships between ACEs and substance use.

