Low S, Yu L, Temple JR. J. Youth Adolesc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10964-024-01944-5

38282064

Few studies in the U.S. have simultaneously examined general and race-based bullying with consideration of school-level racial composition. The current study examined victimization as a function of school racial composition, in minority-majority and diverse schools (N = 1911, Mage = 13.7 years) enrolled in 7th grade in 24 public schools (42.3% Hispanics, 9.0% non-Hispanic White, 28.9% non-Hispanic Black, and 19.7% non-Hispanic Asian). Multilevel regression analyses suggest student-level protective factors related to both forms of victimization, but, school racial composition was only significant in explaining race-based bullying. Specifically, minority-majority schools had lower levels of race-based victimization compared to racially diverse schools.

FINDINGS suggest that consideration of school contextual factors offers a more nuanced understanding of the relation between race and victimization.


Race; Bullying victimization; Race-based bullying; School composition

