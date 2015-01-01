Abstract

Research on exposure to stressors and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) in daily life has been lacking, particularly among emerging adults (aged 18-25 years). The aim of this study was to determine whether daily stressors predicted same-day and next-day NSSI thoughts and engagement, and whether emotion dysregulation moderated this relation. Participants included 160 emerging adults (83% female, M(age) = 19.75, SD = 1.8, 44% White, 22% East Asian, 11% South Asian, and 23% other) who completed a baseline assessment and 14 days of daily diary entries which resulted in 1982 daily assessments (median compliance = 86%; IQR = 12-14). It was found that daily stressors significantly predicted same-day, but not next-day, NSSI thoughts and engagement and this relation was more pronounced for individuals with greater emotion dysregulation. The present study provides new insight into when individuals may be most at risk for NSSI, as well as which individuals may be most vulnerable.

