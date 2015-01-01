Abstract

An adequate foot clearance height while stepping over an obstacle is important for safety in daily life. In the present study, we examined whether visual illusions affect foot clearance during a stepping-over action, and whether this is further influenced by gaze behavior. Twelve participants stepped over an obstacle placed four meters away under conditions of three different obstacle characteristics: white, horizontal, or vertical lines. We measured the participants' foot clearances during the step-over action and their gaze behavior during the approaching phase. Participants stepped significantly higher over the obstacles in the vertical lines (illusion) condition. The duration of gaze fixation on the obstacle positively correlated with increased foot clearance in the vertical condition, suggesting that the effect of the visual illusion on foot clearance was enhanced by prolonged gaze fixation. Conversely, prolonged fixation negatively correlated with foot clearance in the white (control) condition, implying that a cautious perception of an obstacle may contribute to efficient stepping-over action.

Language: en