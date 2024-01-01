Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Netball KNEE Program is an injury prevention program (IPP) developed by Netball Australia. It is promoted to coaches, but implementation is limited. This study explored community netball coaches' perspectives on factors that influence IPP implementation, and ideas on how it could be improved.



METHODS: Twenty-four coaches from 16 netball clubs participated in semi-structured interviews that asked about their beliefs about injury prevention, use of and confidence in delivering IPP, barriers and facilitators to implementation, and suggestions to ease IPP implementation. Interviews were analysed using inductive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Two themes were identified - Factors that influence IPP implementation (4 sub-themes), and Suggestions to improve IPP implementation (2 sub-themes). Coaches thought early development of injury prevention habits was important. Life roles, coaching experience and engagement with development courses influenced IPP delivery. Coaches expressed concerns about Netball KNEE program length and complexity and lack of implementation support. They suggested the need for a short simple IPP and engagement with health/exercise professionals for implementation.



CONCLUSIONS: This study engaged with stakeholders to identify barriers that need to be addressed to improve IPP implementation in netball. Coaches desired a short simple standardised IPP, and training from physiotherapists or exercise professionals on implementation.

