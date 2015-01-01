|
Myung J, Kwon YS, Hyun MH, Lee SJ. Psychiatry Investig. 2024; 21(1): 83-91.
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
38281739
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Non-Suicidal Self-Injury (NSSI) scars are common in individuals with NSSI experiences. However, little is known about NSSI scars because related tools are limited. This study aimed to develop and validate the Korean version of the multidimensional Non-Suicidal Self-Injury Scar Scale (K-NSSI-ScarS), consisting of three components: NSSI scar measurement, NSSI scar cognition, and NSSI scar concealment.
Keywords
Cognition; Concealment; Multidimensional scale; Non-Suicidal Self-Injury; Scars