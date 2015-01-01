|
Lines LE, Kakyo TA, McLaren H, Cooper M, Sivertsen N, Hutton A, Zannettino L, Starrs R, Hartz D, Brown S, Grant J. Trauma Violence Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38281156
Abstract
Health and allied health professionals are uniquely positioned to collaborate in prevention, early intervention and responses to child maltreatment. Effective collaboration requires comprehensive interprofessional education (IPE), and inadequate collaboration across sectors and professions continually contributes to poor outcomes for children. Little is known about what interprofessional preparation health and allied health professionals receive before initial qualification (preservice) that equips them for interprofessional collaboration and provision of culturally safe care in child protection. This scoping review aimed to identify what is known internationally about IPE in child protection for preservice health and allied health professionals. Thirteen manuscripts reporting 12 studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in the synthesis. Key characteristics of the educational interventions are presented, including target disciplines, core content and their learning objectives and activities.
Language: en
child protection; scoping review; allied health professional; health professional; interprofessional education