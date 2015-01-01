|
Citation
|
Dingwoke EJ, Adamude FA, Salihu A, Abubakar MS, Sallau AB. Trop Med Health 2024; 52(1): e15.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Japanese Society of Tropical Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38282015
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Among the medically important snakes in Nigeria, Echis ocellatus and Bitis arietans have the most lethal venom. These venoms were classified according to the presence of snake venom metalloproteinases (SVMPs), snake venom phospholipase A(2) (PLA(2)s), and snake venom serine proteases (SVSPs). Toxicological analyzes were performed to understand the significance of different protein families in venoms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Snake venom; Snake venom metalloproteinases; Snake venom phospholipase A2; Snake venom serine proteases; Toxicological assay