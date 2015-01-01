Abstract

The following study attempts to assess the link between the circumcision status of Ethiopian women and their ability to negotiate sex. From the 2016 Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey, we analyzed a subsample of 3,445 women aged 15 to 49. Women's sexual negotiation ability was measured by their ability to ask for condom and their ability to refuse sex. We performed a univariate, bivariate, and multiple logistic regression analysis. In the final analysis, only education, residence, media access, and sexually transmitted infections knowledge were independently associated with the sexual negotiation ability of women. Circumcision status was not associated with sexual negotiation ability.

