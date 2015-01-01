Abstract

The venom fractions of three buthid scorpion species from Colombia, C. margaritatus, T. pachyurus and T. n. sp. aff. metuendus, were examined for antimicrobial and toxicity toward mice and insects. The three venoms were separated into individual fractions using RP-HPLC, resulting in 85 fractions from C. margaritatus, 106 from T. pachyurus, and 70 from T. n. sp. aff. metuendus. The major fractions from the three scorpion venoms, which were eluted between 35 and 50 minutes, were tested for antimicrobial activity and toxicity. It was confirmed that the venom of the three species contains fractions with antimicrobial peptides that were evaluated against two bacterial strains of public health importance, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus. The venom of C. margaritatus had two antimicrobial fractions that showed activity against the named tested strains. The venom of T. pachyurus had three fractions that showed activity against S. aureus and two against both bacterial strains. Finally, the venom of T. n. sp. aff. metuendus had one fraction that showed activity against S. aureus, and five fractions showed activity against both bacterial strains. Also, some peptide fractions from the three venoms were toxic to mice. Last, the venoms of C. margaritatus and T. pachyurus were used as immunogens to obtain neutralizing antibodies against its respective venoms and to observe antibody recognition to related and unrelated scorpion venoms. A total of 15 mg of lyophilized antibodies were able to neutralize 1.5⋅LD(50) of the venoms from T. n. sp. aff. metuendus, T. pachyurus and C. margaritatus, respectively. This information provides valuable insights into the diversity of each species' venom and their potential role in antimicrobial and venom toxicity.

