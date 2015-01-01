Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There is a lack of data on the characteristics of teenagers admitted with acute myocardial infarction (AMI). Recent studies have hinted that with changes in lifestyle and easier access to substances of abuse, people may be prone to several cardiovascular complications at an earlier age. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Our analysis was based on the 2016-2020 National Inpatient Samples. Logistic models allowed us to investigate the adjusted odds ratios (aOR) of AMI among teenagers. We explored outcomes and complications such as cardiogenic shock, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and mortality in these patients.



RESULTS: A total of 2170 cases of AMI were recorded between 2016 and 2020 (53.3 cases per 100,000 admissions among teenagers). Weekend admissions (26.3% vs. 20.9%, aOR = 1.298, p < 0.001), smokers (15.9% vs. 10.1%, aOR = 1.198, p = 0.007), cannabis users (18.9% vs. 8.4%, aOR = 1.558, p < 0.001), or cocaine users (5.3% vs. 0.6%, aOR = 4.84, p < 0.001) showed increased odds of recording a diagnosis of AMI. Females showed lower odds than males (32.7% vs. 65%, aOR = 0.264, 95% CI: 0.24-0.291, p < 0.001). Admissions were more likely among teenagers with hypertension (9.9% vs. 2.5%, aOR = 3.382, p < 0.001). Those not covered by Medicaid or private insurances were more likely to be admitted for AMI than Medicaid beneficiaries (12.4% vs. 8.2%, aOR = 1.278, p < 0.001). Finally, teenagers classified as Blacks showed higher odds than whites of being admitted for AMI (aOR = 1.37, p < 0.001). A total of 270 (12.5%) deaths were also noted.



CONCLUSIONS: Various characteristics among teenagers influence their risk for AMI. Further studies and campaigns on educating teenagers about risk factors may provide long-term benefits.

