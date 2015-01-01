|
Citation
Ramphul K, Aggarwal S, Verma R, Lohana P, Sombans S, Ramphul Y, Mejias SG, Kumar D, Kwansa NA, Pekyi-Boateng PK. Arch. Med. Sci. Atheroscler. Dis. 2023; 8: e177-e181.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Termedia Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38283925
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: There is a lack of data on the characteristics of teenagers admitted with acute myocardial infarction (AMI). Recent studies have hinted that with changes in lifestyle and easier access to substances of abuse, people may be prone to several cardiovascular complications at an earlier age. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Our analysis was based on the 2016-2020 National Inpatient Samples. Logistic models allowed us to investigate the adjusted odds ratios (aOR) of AMI among teenagers. We explored outcomes and complications such as cardiogenic shock, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), and mortality in these patients.
Language: en
Keywords
|
United States; preventive medicine; cannabis; teenagers; acute myocardial infarction; National Inpatient Sample