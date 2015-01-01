|
Citation
|
Aber-Odonga H, Babirye JN, Engebretsen IMS, Nuwaha F. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e314.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38287328
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Globally, there is a concerning surge in the prevalence of substance use among adolescents and children, creating a substantial public health problem. Despite the magnitude of this issue, accessing healthcare explicitly for substance use remains challenging, even though many substance users frequently visit healthcare institutions for other health-related issues. To address this gap, proactive screening for substance use disorders has emerged as a critical strategy for identifying and engaging patients at risk of substance use. The purpose of this study was to investigate the prevalence of probable alcohol and other substance use disorders, and associated factors, among children aged 6 to 17 years old attending health facilities in Mbale, Uganda.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Alcohol use; Facilities; Substance use; Africa; Screening; Healthcare; Developing country; Disorder; Illicit drug use; Primary; Uganda