Abstract

Globally, the frequency of road traffic accidents (RTAs) is sharply rising. It is concerning that the number of RTAs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has risen within the past ten years. As a result, laws governing things like speeding and seat belt use must be implemented to ensure driving safety. This study aims to determine the prevalence and determinants of road traffic accidents in Saudi Arabia. A thorough search was carried out in November 2023, mostly using PubMed, in compliance with PRISMA criteria. The search was limited to English-language research examining the causes of road traffic accidents and their prevalence. Certain inclusion and exclusion criteria were developed to guarantee the quality and applicability of the evaluated research. A wide spectrum of research from Saudi Arabia was included in the study without focusing on a specific gender. A discernible pattern indicated a high proportion of individuals affected by road traffic accidents. According to the findings of our investigation, there is growing evidence that Despite recent improvements in the incidence of road accidents, there is still significant variation in the incidence of accidents in Saudi Arabia. These results indicate that further study is needed to understand road accident prevention better.

Language: en