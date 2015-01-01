|
Citation
|
Kanemitsu M, Nakasa T, Ikuta Y, Adachi N. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e51084.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38283510
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls in the elderly are common causes of morbidity, mortality, loss of independence, and poor quality of life. We hypothesized that decreased ankle position sense is one among several risk factors that might lead to falls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
elderly; falls; joint position sense of the ankle; replication error angle; risk of falls