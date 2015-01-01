Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls in the elderly are common causes of morbidity, mortality, loss of independence, and poor quality of life. We hypothesized that decreased ankle position sense is one among several risk factors that might lead to falls.



METHODS: A total of 54 feet from 28 patients over 65 years of age and 10 feet from five healthy volunteers were included. Measurements of ankle position sense, medical history, and fall history within a year were obtained, which were compared between the groups.



RESULTS: The mean replication error angle of internal and external rotation was significantly higher in the elderly, and the mean replication error angle of internal rotation was significantly higher in the group with a history of falls.



CONCLUSION: The mean replication error angle of internal rotation and a history of fractures were significant risk factors for falls. Hence, an increase in the mean replication error angle of internal rotation may increase the risk of falls in the elderly population.

