Abstract

Due to rising land development, mitigating the negative effects of land use change is becoming a problem. Understanding how land development affects flood inundation is critical for long-term water resource management. This study evaluates the land use change in the Konkoure River Basin and its impact on flood inundation. The land use changes were assessed using Landsat image (level 1) in August 2006 and August 2021. In addition, we used GIS and remote sensing applications to assess the degree of changes that took place in the Konkoure watershed. According to the findings, 32.16% of the total area became built-up areas, and 35.51% was converted to other land uses in Konkoure watershed. Konkoure's most significant change is that 29.50% of forest area transformed into built-up areas and other land uses. The rainfall-runoff-inundation model (RRI) based inundation of the Konkoure River Basin was compared to the MODIS extent between 31 August 2006 and 30 August 2021 flood events. Flood inundation variations in the Konkoure watershed were studied in terms of inundation area, peak inundation depth, runoff volume, and the infiltration rate. As a result, the flood inundation area increased from 139.98 to 198.72 km(2) and the infiltration rate decrease from 7 to 5 mm/h. Moreover, we used flow duration curves (FDCs) to fully comprehend the streamflow processes. The result indicates that the Konkoure watershed has experienced flooding partly due to land use change.

Language: en