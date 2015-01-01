Abstract

BACKGROUND: Interpersonal violence (IPV) against young women, including physical and sexual violence, poses a major threat to public health. We analyzed global, regional and national trends in violence against females aged 10-24 years from 1990 to 2019.



METHODS: We extracted age-standardized prevalence rates (ASPRs) of physical violence by firearm (PVF), physical violence by other means (PVOM), physical violence by sharp object (PVSO), and sexual violence (SV) from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2019. Joinpoint regression analysis calculated annual and average annual percentage changes (AAPCs) in ASPRs.



RESULTS: Globally, the ASPRs of the four measures of IPV decreased between 1990 and 2019, with the steepest declines between 2000 and 2009, except for SV, which increased slightly. However, the ASPRs of PVF and PVOM increased slightly between 2010 and 2019. Regionally, PVF prevalence declined most in East Asia (-0.9505, -1.0011 to -0.8975), South Asia (-0.277, -0.3089 to -0.244) and Latin America but PVOM prevalence increased in Oceania (0.6275, 0.6036 to 0.6498) and SV prevalence increased in Caribbean (0.4267, 0.4069 to 0.4495). Nationally, PVF prevalence decreased most in Thailand (-2.4031, -2.4634 to -2.3328) but increased most in Libya (6.8143, 6.6194 to 7.0113). SV prevalence increased most in Oman (0.4561, 0.4338 to 0.478) and the largest increase in Disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from PVOM was observed in Botswana (6.2725, 6.0951 to 6.4082). DALYs showed similar trends.



CONCLUSION: While global declines over 30 years are encouraging, IPV against young women persists. Urgent, tailored approaches across sectors are critical to curb drivers of violence against young women, including poverty, inequality and sociocultural attitudes. High-quality data and in-depth analyses can inform locally-relevant solutions. Overall, intensified political will and resource investment are needed to overcome this pervasive human rights violation.

