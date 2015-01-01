Abstract

Global health governance is a strategic priority for the World Health Organization (WHO), and the public health surveillance system (PHSS) is a fundamental element of the global health governance structure to timely identify emerging diseases and guide global public health decisions and actions. This analysis explores the overall landscape of global health governance, with a specific focus on the PHSS to understand whether the existing governance landscape facilitates or undermines the WHO's ability to formulate and implement global health policies and initiatives. To achieve this, the existing evidence was reviewed, and synthesized with the experts' perspectives. It is reported that fragmentation is the main drawback of the global health governance landscape, necessitating reorganization and restructuring. The disintegration of PHSS at the global, regional and local levels is associated with a lack of leadership, misalignment with global health priorities, imbalance in coverage of surveillance systems, inadequate innovative technology and digitalization, and fragmented data and information systems. The fragmentation and disintegration of global health governance undermine the effectiveness of the WHO's global health strategic directions and programmes and hinder its ability to govern and guide the global, regional and national public health emergency response. Strategic rethinking of the WHO's governance is essential because strong governance and leadership lead to a robust, aligned and effective PHSS.

Language: en