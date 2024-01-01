Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is widely acknowledged as a risk factor for developing major depressive disorders (MDDs) in adulthood. However, the influence of gender on age at MDD onset and the relationships between various forms of maltreatment remain unclear. AIMS: This study aimed to evaluate the effect of gender on the relationship between childhood maltreatment and depressive disorder onset with regard to maltreatment severity, age at onset, and the correlation between different forms of maltreatment.



METHODS: Data for this study were derived from the Objective Diagnostic Marker and Personalized Intervention in MDD Patients (ODMPIM) study, a multi-center collaborative research project. The data used here include 1001 patients diagnosed with depressive disorder and 494 healthy participants. Childhood maltreatment levels were assessed using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-Short Form (CTQ-SF).



RESULTS: Emotional abuse was correlated with physical abuse, and emotional neglect was correlated with physical neglect in the MDD patient population. Emotional abuse significantly contributed to early onset of MDD in both genders. Regarding gender differences, male patients with MDD experienced more severe physical abuse during childhood. The correlation between childhood sexual abuse and physical abuse was stronger among males than among females. Levels of physical abuse and neglect tended to be positively associated with the age of MDD onset. Gender is a moderator in the relationship between MDD onset age and childhood physical abuse or neglect.



CONCLUSIONS: Gender plays a role in certain aspects of the relationship between MDD and childhood maltreatment.

