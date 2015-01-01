Abstract

Single bicycle crashes, i.e., falls and impacts not involving a collision with another road user, are a significantly underestimated road safety problem. The motions and behaviours of falling people, or fall kinematics, are often investigated in the injury biomechanics research field. Understanding the mechanics of a fall can help researchers develop better protective gear and safety measures to reduce the risk of injury. However, little is known about cyclist fall kinematics or dynamics. Therefore, in this study, a video analysis of cyclist falls is performed to investigate common kinematic forms and impact patterns. Furthermore, a pipeline involving deep learning-based human pose estimation and inverse kinematics optimisation is created for extracting human motion from real-world footage of falls to initialise forward dynamics computational human body models. A bracing active response is then optimised for using a genetic algorithm. This is then applied to a case study of a cyclist fall. The kinematic forms characterised in this study can be used to inform initial conditions for computational modelling and injury estimation in cyclist falls.



FINDINGS indicate that protective response is an important consideration in fall kinematics and dynamics, and should be included in computational modelling. Furthermore, the novel reconstruction pipeline proposed here can be applied more broadly for traumatic injury biomechanics tasks.



The tool developed in this study is available at:

https://kevgildea.github.io/KinePose/kevgildea.github.io/KinePose/.

