SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Boot B, Szabo K. JCCA J. Can. Chiropr. Assoc. 2023; 67(3): 287-294.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Chiropractic Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38283155

PMCID

PMC10814700

Abstract

Distal radius fractures are a common sports injury, often managed with reduction, immobilization, and rehabilitation. However, structured sport specific return to play protocols have yet to be developed, specifically within hockey. This case report reviews the various factors to consider when managing an athlete's recovery from a radius fracture, and objective measures to aid with return to play decision making when managing a hockey player.


Language: en

Keywords

rehabilitation; fracture; return to play; athlete; chiropractic; hockey; radius

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print