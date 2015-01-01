|
Citation
Boot B, Szabo K. JCCA J. Can. Chiropr. Assoc. 2023; 67(3): 287-294.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Chiropractic Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
38283155
PMCID
Abstract
Distal radius fractures are a common sports injury, often managed with reduction, immobilization, and rehabilitation. However, structured sport specific return to play protocols have yet to be developed, specifically within hockey. This case report reviews the various factors to consider when managing an athlete's recovery from a radius fracture, and objective measures to aid with return to play decision making when managing a hockey player.
Keywords
rehabilitation; fracture; return to play; athlete; chiropractic; hockey; radius