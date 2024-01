Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify, appraise and synthesize the evidence of autonomic nervous system (ANS) dysfunction following sport-related concussion in pediatric populations.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted using MEDLINE (Ovid), SportDiscus (EBSCO), CINAHL (EBSCO), EMBASE (Ovid) and PsycINFO (Ovid). Studies were selected and appraised using the Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) critical appraisal tools. Data was extracted from the included studies and qualitatively synthesized.



RESULTS: Eleven studies were included in the synthesis. There was variability in the methods used to measure ANS function between studies, and sample populations and time to assessment following concussion varied considerably. There was also variability in the direction of change of ANS function between some studies.



CONCLUSION: This systematic review identifies that concussion is associated with dysregulation of ANS function in pediatric athletes. We identified some weaknesses in the extant literature which may be due to existing logistical and financial barriers to implementing valid ANS measurements in clinical and sports settings.

