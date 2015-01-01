Abstract

PURPOSE: With state-wide quarantine policies during the COVID-19 pandemic like those implemented in the state of Texas, intimate partner violence (IPV) shelter staff were forced to incorporate new safety measures to keep survivors and advocates safe. To understand the impact of these adaptations fully, authors interviewed shelter staff and residents to capture both of their experiences living and working in the same shelter during the height of the coronavirus pandemic (summer 2020) to understand how changes in policy and procedure in shelters impacted survivors and advocates.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A qualitative phenomenological design was utilized to collect and analyze data from 10 staff and 10 survivors to develop both a textual and a structural description of participant experiences living in an IPV shelter.



RESULTS: The current study captured the survivors' and advocates' perspectives related to the 1) vacillating views of shelter social distancing and quarantine policies, 2) shelter occupancy and staffing unpredictability, 3) the broader challenges related to environmental stressors and 4) mobility challenges.



DISCUSSION: Results of this study highlight factors related to interpersonal relationships within the shelter and structural factors of shelter which contributed to stress for participants.



CONCLUSION: The coronavirus is continuing to present challenges for shelters. Implications can be drawn from provider and client experiences that can inform policies and procedures for future health crises, including the need to mitigate environmental stress and transportation challenges, as well as considerations for maintaining social support should social distancing be necessary in future epidemics.

Language: en