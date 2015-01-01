|
Citation
|
Leat S, Ravi KE, Obenauf C. J. Evid. Based Soc. Work (2019) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38284243
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: With state-wide quarantine policies during the COVID-19 pandemic like those implemented in the state of Texas, intimate partner violence (IPV) shelter staff were forced to incorporate new safety measures to keep survivors and advocates safe. To understand the impact of these adaptations fully, authors interviewed shelter staff and residents to capture both of their experiences living and working in the same shelter during the height of the coronavirus pandemic (summer 2020) to understand how changes in policy and procedure in shelters impacted survivors and advocates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intimate partner violence; coronavirus pandemic; service utilization; shelter; transportation