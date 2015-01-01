SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Weir J, Fary R, Gibson M, Mitchell T, Johnston V, Wyatt M, Guthrie R, Myers B, Beales D. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10926-023-10168-6

PMID

38286892

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A workers' compensation claim may have significant negative impacts on an injured worker's wellbeing. Wellbeing provides a good global measure of potential effects of a claim on an individual, and is important for contemporary economic modelling. The purpose of this study was to synthesize knowledge about the wellbeing of injured workers after the finalization of a workers' compensation claim and identify gaps in the current literature.

METHODS: A systematic scoping review was conducted.

RESULTS: 71 full-text articles were screened for inclusion, with 32 articles eligible for this review. None of the included articles evaluated overall wellbeing. Included articles did evaluate a variety of constructs inherent in wellbeing. Injured workers were generally disadvantaged in some manner following claim finalization. The literature recommends a focus on reducing negative impacts on injured workers after finalization of a compensation claim, with a need for regulatory bodies to review policy in this area.

CONCLUSION: There appears to be potential for ongoing burden for individuals, employers, and society after finalization of a workers' compensation claim. A gap in knowledge exists regarding the specific evaluation of wellbeing of injured workers following finalization of a workers' compensation claim.


Language: en

Keywords

Occupational health; Wellbeing; Workers’ compensation; Workplace injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print