Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A workers' compensation claim may have significant negative impacts on an injured worker's wellbeing. Wellbeing provides a good global measure of potential effects of a claim on an individual, and is important for contemporary economic modelling. The purpose of this study was to synthesize knowledge about the wellbeing of injured workers after the finalization of a workers' compensation claim and identify gaps in the current literature.



METHODS: A systematic scoping review was conducted.



RESULTS: 71 full-text articles were screened for inclusion, with 32 articles eligible for this review. None of the included articles evaluated overall wellbeing. Included articles did evaluate a variety of constructs inherent in wellbeing. Injured workers were generally disadvantaged in some manner following claim finalization. The literature recommends a focus on reducing negative impacts on injured workers after finalization of a compensation claim, with a need for regulatory bodies to review policy in this area.



CONCLUSION: There appears to be potential for ongoing burden for individuals, employers, and society after finalization of a workers' compensation claim. A gap in knowledge exists regarding the specific evaluation of wellbeing of injured workers following finalization of a workers' compensation claim.

