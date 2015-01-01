|
Weir J, Fary R, Gibson M, Mitchell T, Johnston V, Wyatt M, Guthrie R, Myers B, Beales D. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
38286892
OBJECTIVE: A workers' compensation claim may have significant negative impacts on an injured worker's wellbeing. Wellbeing provides a good global measure of potential effects of a claim on an individual, and is important for contemporary economic modelling. The purpose of this study was to synthesize knowledge about the wellbeing of injured workers after the finalization of a workers' compensation claim and identify gaps in the current literature.
Occupational health; Wellbeing; Workers’ compensation; Workplace injury