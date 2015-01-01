Abstract

This study examined secular trends in Russian adolescent mental health, the specific effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and associations with country-level indicators. A cross-sectional survey of 12,882 adolescents aged 11-18 years was carried out between 1999 and 2021 using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire. The results showed an incline in girls' internalizing problems with a two-fold increase in the gender gap. There was a decline in girls' prosocial behavior and an incline in peer problems, with decreasing gender differences. Conduct problems showed a reversal of gender differences. Changes during the pandemic were not greater than over-time changes, with the exception of inclines in hyperactivity-inattention in both genders. Time trends in adolescent mental health were associated with over-time changes in national indicators of wealth and gender equality. The findings provide a strong basis for further research into the determinants of gender differences in adolescent mental health and for gender-specific interventions.

Language: en