Abstract

Adolescents who use substances have more psychiatric symptoms than peers who do not use.1,2 There are, however, conflicting findings on whether various substances have unique or nonspecific associations with co-occurring psychiatric symptoms.2,3 Similarly, dose dependence of these associations and presence of increased psychiatric symptoms among adolescents with infrequent use are debated.1 With increasing rates of adolescent mental health–related problems, particularly suicide,4,5 clarification on these issues is needed to inform screening, prevention and intervention, and policy.6 We examined associations between common substances and psychiatric symptoms among adolescents.

