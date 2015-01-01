Abstract

Physical Therapists affiliated with Intrepid Spirit Centers evaluate and treat Active Duty Service Members (ADSM) who have duty-limiting post-concussion symptoms to improve the ability to perform challenging tasks associated with military service. The Complex Assessment of Military Performance (CAMP) is a test battery that more closely approximates the occupational demands of ADSM without specific adherence to a particular branch of service or military occupational specialty. Subtasks were developed with military collaborators to include high level skills that all service members must be able to perform such as reacting quickly, maintaining visual stability while moving and changing positions, and scanning for, noting, and/or remembering operationally relevant information under conditions of physical exertion.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this observational longitudinal study is to: 1- establish typical performance parameters for ADSM on the CAMP test battery 2- determine the element of the CAMP battery that demonstrate the greatest differences from standard performance and serve as predictors for successful return to duty and 3- develop clinician-facing feedback algorithms and displays and 4-develop materials for clinical dissemination. This ongoing multi-site study is currently funded through the CDMRP and has been approved by the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth IRB.



METHODS: ADSM undergoing post-concussion rehabilitation at the Intrepid Spirit Centers will be tested within one week of their initial Physical Therapy evaluation and after completing Physical Therapy. Control participants will include males, females, and ADSM from the Special Operations community. Participants will complete an intake form that includes questions about demographics, military service, deployment and concussion history, and profile and duty status. Other measures include those that explore concussion symptoms, sleep quality, post-traumatic stress, and perceptions of resilience. The CAMP includes three separate 10-15 minute tasks. Movement is recorded by wearable inertial sensors and heart rate variability is recorded with a POLAR10 monitor. The "Run-Roll" task requires rapid position changes, combat rolls and quick running forwards and backwards while carrying a simulated weapon. Visual stability before and after the task is also performed. The "Dual-Task Agility" task includes rapid running with and without a weighted vest and a working memory task. The "Patrol Exertion" task requires repeated stepping onto an exercise step while watching a virtual patrol video. Additional tasks include monitoring direction of travel, observing for signs of enemy presence, and reacting to multiple auditory signals embedded in the video.



DISCUSSION: Measures that evaluate relevant skills are vital to support safe return to duty for ADSM who may be exposed to imminent danger as part of training or mission demands. The CAMP is designed to be an ecologically valid and clinically feasible assessment that may be more sensitive to capturing subtle impairments that impact duty performance as test skills are integrated into dual and multi-tasks that reflect occupational demands. Assessment results may serve as a more robust indicator of readiness for full return to duty after concussion.

Language: en