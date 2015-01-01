Abstract

Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) are nature-based methods of managing urban stormwater runoff. Although they are widely used, some SuDS, such as highway filter drains (HFDs), are understudied with respect to sizing and performance. For the first time, we developed an analytical probabilistic model (APM) that can be used to design and estimate the hydrologic performance of HFDs. Unlike the conventionally used design-storm based or continuous simulation approaches, our APM can directly calculate the runoff capture ratios of HFDs using closed-form analytical equations. Validation of the APM presented here shows that it is robust and reliable. The relative differences between the APM-estimated and continuous simulation-determined runoff capture ratios for all the simulated design cases are less than 8.5%.

