SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Essien AE, Guo Y, Khafagy M, Dickson-Anderson SE. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e2350.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/s41598-024-52760-7

PMID

38287078

Abstract

Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) are nature-based methods of managing urban stormwater runoff. Although they are widely used, some SuDS, such as highway filter drains (HFDs), are understudied with respect to sizing and performance. For the first time, we developed an analytical probabilistic model (APM) that can be used to design and estimate the hydrologic performance of HFDs. Unlike the conventionally used design-storm based or continuous simulation approaches, our APM can directly calculate the runoff capture ratios of HFDs using closed-form analytical equations. Validation of the APM presented here shows that it is robust and reliable. The relative differences between the APM-estimated and continuous simulation-determined runoff capture ratios for all the simulated design cases are less than 8.5%.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print