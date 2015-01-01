|
Yang Q, Xie R, Wang D, Li J, Zhang R, Li W, Ding W. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38284480
OBJECTIVE: Sleep problems are a significant risk factor for identifying and preventing suicidal involvement among adolescents. However, there is limited evidence to assess the underlying mechanisms between them. This study investigated the longitudinal relationship between sleep problems and suicidal behavior and examined whether this relationship was moderated by negative emotions, low self-control, and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI).
adolescents; nonsuicidal self-injury; sleep problems; negative emotions; self-control; suicidal behaviors