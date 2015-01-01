SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tondut J, Di Cesare N, Ronel S. Int. J. Crashworthiness 2024; 29(1): 22-35.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13588265.2022.2134690

unavailable

Honeycomb structures are widely used in energy absorption, and more recently auxetic honeycombs have been studied in order to improve absorption capabilities of such structures. The hexagonal re-entrant (HR) honeycomb is foreseen to be a promising structure under impact velocities. An experimental analysis of the re-entrant honeycomb under impact velocity has led to a finite elements model validation at scale one, i.e. scale of current car crash cushions. A new objective function based on the European Standard has been developed in order to improve crash cushions capabilities while avoiding peak deceleration by using a meta-heuristic optimization algorithm. The global optimization process has been performed using Inverse-PageRank-PSO algorithm. The algorithm has led to an optimal geometrical configuration of HR honeycomb improving the performance of current road safety devices. The optimal structure presents a quasi-linear absorption curve, as recommended by European standards.


energy absorption; hexagonal re-entrant honeycomb; Optimization; road safety

