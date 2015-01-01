|
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly been disrupting human mobility. The impact of COVID-19 on the diverse urban transport modes varies. It has greatly influenced bus ridership and service provision. At the same time, major concerns have been raised regarding road safety during COVID-19 in the US, as the crash fatality rate has shown a surge despite the substantial reduction in the traffic flow. Therefore, it is important to know how buses are involved in these situations. Typically, drivers' behaviors such as violations (speeding, hit-and-run, and alcohol), vehicle, and roadway characteristics contribute to bus-involved crashes and fatalities. This study aims to investigate the role of these factors in bus-involved crashes and associated monetary harm during COVID-19. A unique and comprehensive county-level time-series dataset (2019-2020) is harnessed by linking Tennessee's Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN) crash database with the COVID-19 travel behavior database. The adopted feasible generalised least square (FGLS) models using the first differences of pre-COVID-19 and during-COVID-19 periods analyze the factors associated with bus-involved crashes and crash harm.
Bus-involved crash; COVID-19 pandemic; crash harm; fatality