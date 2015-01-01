Abstract

The purpose of this pilot study was to investigate wellness and student suicidality in nurse anesthesia programs. Graduate students such as student registered nurse anesthetists (SRNAs) are at increased risk of suicide from environmental and educational stressors. Wellness interventions may help. An observational, anonymous online survey of all program directors (PDs) was conducted. Identical responses on a simultaneous pilot SRNA study were compared. Quantitative data were analyzed using Wilcoxon rank sum and Fisher's exact tests. Three PDs reported student suicides. Anxiety, depression, and emotional lability were warning signs. Student and PD responses to wellness program assessments were varied, with PD responses more positive and students more negative. PDs were as stressed as students and struggled to meet their own wellness needs. Most PDs reported no or insufficient training in suicide risk and prevention. Suggestions for improving wellness initiatives included to improve and standardize activities and make initiatives more accessible and seek innovative solutions to fit more content into an overcrowded curriculum. PDs and SRNAs need suicide prevention training and improved wellness efforts at local and national levels. Approaches are needed to counter stigma and reluctance to discuss mental health challenges. Suicide is multidimensional, but with proactive awareness, it may be preventable.

Language: en