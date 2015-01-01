|
Citation
|
Hiligsmann M, Silverman SL, Singer AJ, Pearman L, Wang Y, Caminis J, Reginster JY. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2024; 36(1): e14.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38289413
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Osteoporotic-related fractures represent an increasing burden to patients, health care systems and society. AIMS: This study estimated cost-effectiveness of sequential treatment with abaloparatide (ABL) followed by alendronate (ALN) compared to relevant alternative strategies in US men and women aged 50 to 80 years at very high fracture risk (bone mineral density T-score ≤ - 2.5 and a recent fracture).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Gender; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Cost-Benefit Analysis; *Osteoporotic Fractures/prevention & control; *Spinal Fractures; Abaloparatide; Alendronate; Alendronate/therapeutic use; Cost-effectiveness; Osteoporosis; Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein; Sequential