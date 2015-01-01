Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although firearms are implicated in the majority of law enforcement intervention (LEI)-related deaths, scientific research is lacking. The present study sought to characterize clinical and financial outcomes between injured suspects and other gunshot wound (GSW) patients. STUDY DESIGN: The 2016-2020 National Inpatient Sample was queried for patients ≥16 years old admitted following GSW. Patients were categorized as injured suspects (ISs) if they were injured in LEI and non-IS otherwise. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality with complications, hospitalization duration (LOS), and costs secondarily considered. Multivariable regression models were used to adjust for patient characteristics, injury burden using the Trauma Mortality Prediction Model (TMPM), and hospital factors.



RESULTS: Of 143,125 hospitalizations, 1575 (1.10%) were IS. Compared to non-IS, ISs were less frequently Black (24.4% vs 54.3%) but had a higher proportion of psychiatric conditions (19.4% vs 6.4%) (P <.05). Although having a similar requirement for major operations and TMPM score, ISs more frequently underwent thoracic (11.4% vs 4.1%) and gastrointestinal operations (33.0% vs 25.7%) (P <.05). After adjustment, IS was associated with similar odds of mortality but was associated with greater odds of cardiac complications, respiratory failure, and need for intensive care. While LOS was similar, IS was associated with greater costs (β: +$14,300, 95% CI: 6,200-22,400).



CONCLUSIONS: Suspects injured during law enforcement intervention have similar in-hospital mortality but greater complication rates and costs. Through the quantification of the clinical and financial burden of IS, our findings may help inform further policy discussions regarding use of potentially lethal force in law enforcement intervention.

